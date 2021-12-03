The current rash of smash-and-grab incidents – mainly in California – is very troubling. In these crimes, large groups of people storm into a store, snatch up as many items as quickly as they can, then flee into waiting vehicles.
Targets have included Nordstrom’s (with a crowd of about 80 marauders!), Louis Vuitton and even Home Depot.
Is this just a horrible fad or will it increase and spread to other states?
And what new or added security measures will stores have to institute to combat the problem? Will they have armed guards at very entrance? Will they limit the number of people allowed in at one time? Will they lock their doors and require customers to buzz in?
Whatever they do, one thing is for certain: The punks and hoodlums who commit these crimes deserve to be punished to the fullest extent of the law.