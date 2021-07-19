As I write you, I’m in Little Rock (Ark.).
You may wonder what in the world I’m doing here, but it’s my favorite week of the year. This week each summer is our family reunion which includes seven days of golf, good eating and family fun.
My best friend of six years is also joining the family fun. He got here Monday and it’s been nearly three years since I’ve seen him.
We have a boat load of activities in store for a great vacation before I get back and fall athletics are nearing their start.
It’s been two years since the gang has been back together due to COVID, but this has been one fantastic trip and I still have six days remaining.
I’ll be enjoying golf the next few days and the cooler weather. Unfortunately, I’m having to readjust to the humidity.