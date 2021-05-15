I’m seven years removed from the pomp and circumstance, but I love the celebratory spirit of every graduation season – the bright-eyed graduates posing in caps and gowns on the front steps of the Gowan Company, the corporate gathering of their strongest educational advocates and champions commencing their rite of passage into college and career.
Congratulations, Class of 2021. Much like the cohort before you, your senior year was fraught with more obstacles and pandemonium than many of us would have known what to do with had the cards been dealt to us instead. But you stayed the course, showing up when your world was upside down and the list of things that didn’t make sense ran miles-long in comparison to the list of things that did. And look how far you’ve come.
Cheers to you, Class of 2021 – the dreamers, the doers, emerging professionals and leaders and world changers. To borrow from Frederick Buechner: “Here is the world. Beautiful and terrible things will happen. Don’t be afraid.”