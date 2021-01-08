After almost 10 months of working from home, I finally bought a desk. One can only conduct business from a coffee table for so long.
I got a great deal on a desk last weekend – that is, if you consider assembling your own furniture a “deal.” The box enclosing the materials featured a “difficulty meter” promising an easy job, but after an hour and a half of driving in bolts and screws (and taking them out again after some pieces were inevitably assembled backwards) I started to have my doubts.
The closest thing I have to a tool collection is a corkscrew, duct tape and a set of pliers (the latter of which went missing months ago), so when it comes to projects like this one, I’m generally apt to throw caution – and the instruction manual – to the wind. Fortunately, there are some Type A personalities in my circle of friends and, thanks to their help and toolboxes, the desk is still standing.
And thank goodness, too; without them, I’d probably still be writing this from the coffee table.