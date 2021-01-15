The Yuma Fire Dept.’s Firehouse facts column that runs in Sunday’s Yuma Sun is always an interesting read.
I can’t believe some of the unusual calls YFD receives and why someone would contact the fire department for help with those issues. Toothaches, headaches, backaches, persistent hiccups, swallowing mouthwash. How do they expect YFD to help with theses maladies?
In YFD’s annual roundup that appeared Sunday, they mentioned an injury that I had completely forgotten about: a stubbed toe! I probably blocked it from my mind because of the painful childhood memories I have of my bare toe jamming up against the asphalt as I ran down the street or prepared to kick a ball.
PAINFUL!
I now have developed a deeper appreciation for YFD and I will never again ridicule any unusual calls for assistance ... this month.