In a past collegiate lifetime, my childhood friend Hannah and I shared a little townhouse on the 24502’s Countryplace Lane; these days we keep the U.S. Postal Service in business sending each other postcards and artisan coffee mugs and fall foliage from our respective corners of the world. But once in a while, we’re lucky enough to spend a couple of days in the same time zone, under the same roof again, literal lifelong roots of soul sisterhood stretching deeper with a new series of (mis)adventures – like this week, when a westbound flight brought her to the desert for the first time.
It’s not lost on me that decades-old friendships are a rare and precious gift, and I’m deeply grateful that this one continues to withstand the test of time and stints of geographical long distance. But I’d argue if a friendship can make it through senior year and all its entailing stressors unscathed, it can endure just about anything.