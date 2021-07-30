In 1970 (if I remember correctly) my dad paid $15,000 for our new four-bedroom, two-bath house in Tucson. At the time (according to an article on CNBC.com), the median home value of a home in the US was $17,000.
In 1990 I bought my two- bedroom, one-bath house in Tucson for $67,000.
Now, homes selling for under $100,000 are few and far between.
According to a recent article in the Wall Street Journal, the median exiting-home price in the Phoenix area in June was $399,900, a jump of 31% from a year earlier.
Are these home prices out of reach for most Phoenix-area residents? Maybe not.
A quick look at Phoenix job listings online shows that a dishwasher at a high-end restaurant can earn $18 an hour. And the hourly pay for a pizza delivery driver ranges from $15-$25.
So wages are going up, but so are home prices. Just when we think we’ve made progress ...