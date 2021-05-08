Tomorrow is Mother’s Day, and my thoughts are drifting to my own mother across the continent and to my grandmothers, each of whom I’ve been lucky enough to know, love and cherish for 20-plus years and have often celebrated around the same dinner table on an early May weekend just like this one. This year, however, a void takes a seat where my Mawmaw ordinarily would, as we said our sudden goodbyes in September.
This weekend, my heart is with my dear Mom and all others who are facing their first Mother’s Day without their beloved matriarch, as well as the bereaved mothers in our lives who are bravely trudging through this season that, while joyous for others, is marked with heaviness and dread. The tidal waves of grief can be particularly unforgiving this time of year if you’ve lost someone near and dear to you; I hope sweet and savored memories envelop you in warmth and solace. Today, tomorrow and all the other days that those stubborn lumps in your throat make it hard to breathe.
My heart and prayers are with you.