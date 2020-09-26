By the time this First Take publishes I’ll be in the air somewhere between East and West, en route back to Yuma after an unforeseen trip home to Virginia.
My family lost one of its matriarchs last Thursday – my grandmother. Due to her transition to a full-time healthcare facility following a hard fall and the escalation of her dementia, and the facility’s COVID-19 restrictions, my family was unable to say “goodbye,” which is a strange and surreal feeling. But I have no doubt that the service we held – a small gathering of her family and closest friends there to honor her life and legacy – was exactly what she would have wanted if she’d had a say in the matter.
There’s a line in the Bible that reads, “For everything there is a season...a time to mourn and a time to dance.” Much of this life, I’m finding, is a hand-holding of the two; grieving what’s lost while celebrating what was and what remains. It’s a bittersweet balance, and one that I’m grateful for.