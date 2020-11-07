Today I’m in Virginia, standing beside one of my dearest college friends and roommates as she says “I do.”
Danielle and I met in an introductory news writing class my first semester at Liberty University – I was a junior college transfer, she was a converted government major. Our professor paired us together for a group assignment and the rest, as they say, is history. We rented a house together the following year, skipped class almost every Thursday to go to the weekly food truck event at the local park and bonded over more late-night study sessions and existential crises than I care to recount.
As time moves ever-onward and our lives take off in their own directions, we often find our circle of friends reshaping itself, shrinking in diameter the farther West we move from our alma mater. But every once-in-a-while there’s a bit of luck and the realization that some parts of your circle have become permanent fixtures. And I count Danielle as one of those.