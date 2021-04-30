Regard-less of where one stands on immigration, it is difficult to feel anything other than protective when dealing with young children.
Last week we ran a Border Patrol photo of three immigrant children from Honduras that broke my heart. In the photo, we see the three siblings from the back as they walk behind an agent after they were apprehended near Morelos Dam. The 12-year-old boy is holding his 6-year-old sister’s hand while their 8-year-old sister walks alongside them. The boy is wearing a Paw Patrol backpack, while the older sister sports one with Wonder Woman on it.
It’s such a tender and depressing photo at the same time. This poor boy has been saddled with the adult responsibility of caring for and protecting his younger siblings during their long, treacherous journey.
His courage is commendable, and he is braver than most males twice his age.