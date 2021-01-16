For the better part of a year, our team has been covering coronavirus news in all its angles and ripple effects – numbers and more numbers, the impact on schools, businesses and community life at large. It’s heavy, and it’s exhausting, with many days falling somewhere on the spectrum between tsunami-level waves of emotion, feeling like a stress-fueled machine and resisting the inclination to scream out loud. (We’re journalists, but we’re still human.)
There’s another side of that coin, though, and the territory actually contains many rewarding moments, too – whether it be the satisfaction of a job well done, a word of encouragement or affirmation from a contact, a coworker or a reader, or the gravity of journalists’ responsibility throughout this pandemic.
In a time where people are seeking answers, truth and some good news tucked between the pages to offset the bad, I’m so grateful to have a role in bringing that to your doorstep or web browser every morning. And I’m immensely grateful for you, readers – for your support, for your faith in us. We couldn’t do this without you.