There are few days as hectic in sports as the MLB trade deadline, and this year’s rendition is shaping up to be a wild, unique carousel of changes.
Some teams are looking to sell, with others looking to cash in and benefit.
Several of these teams are local, including the Arizona Diamondbacks, who have already made a huge splash with the acquisition of Seattle Mariners closer Paul Sewald.
This is one of the few pieces the D-backs really needed, as they’ve struggled more than most at closing out contests and have lost 11 of their last 14, sliding down from their majestic start to the season.
By the time this is printed, they could’ve made another splash..
Another team of intrigue is the Padres, who are yet to deal star closer Josh Hader, one of the best in baseball and a player with many rumors swirling on his status with the team.
Who do you want your team to go after?
