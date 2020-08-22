It’s no secret that President Trump views the media as “fake news people.” But witnessing him point to reporters during Tuesday’s campaign rally and suggest we’re the ones responsible for alleged inaccuracies the public believes about his administration – in the same speech he declared his commitment to defending “the job security of the American people” – didn’t sit right with me.
Never mind that the fingers were pointed toward local press rather than the national news outlets that accompanied him on Air Force One. “Reporter” is a bipartisan job title worn by American people, and I was disappointed to see our nation’s leader once again discredit it.
I won’t speak for other regions, but my colleagues in print, TV and radio here in Yuma are on the frontlines each day, working grueling hours and at times covering heavy topics to ensure the stories that reach our community are anything but fake. We’re reporters because we care deeply about accuracy, fairness, objectivity and most of all, our community – and we’re proud to stand behind that. Whether or not we receive a presidential endorsement.