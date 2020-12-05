In an editorial published last week in the New York Times, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle suggested the journey toward healing from the plague of loss, pain and political polarization we’ve collectively endured this year is onset by three simple words: “Are you OK?”
Because of 2020’s long string of events, we’re more connected as a people than ever before; and for the first time in a long time, we’re truly seeing one another. “Are you OK?” is a beacon, offering consolation that it’s OK to not be OK sometimes and that, rather than facing the tumult in solitary, we can stand in solidarity, together.
“Some have bravely shared their stories; they have opened the door, knowing that when one person speaks truth, it gives license for all of us to do the same,” Markle wrote. “When people ask how any of us are doing and when they really listen to the answer, with an open heart and mind, the load of grief becomes lighter – for all of us.”