Although many people (including me) have become less vigilant about COVID, it is still with us, folks!
I got a rude awakening last week when my sister’s office in Tucson shut down after an outbreak of the virus. Then the same thing happened in Yuma at my friend’s father’s workplace.
With vaccines now available, fewer people are dying of COVID. But I was reminded two weeks ago that it can be deadly.
The first person in my social circle who died of COVID was a family friend from Nogales. He was in his late 50s. We found out two weeks ago that his identical twin died – a year after his brother – not from COVID – but of complications from heart surgery.
As I wrote in a previous column, sometimes people die of a broken heart after losing a loved one.
I don’t think my friend ever got over the loss of his twin. COVID separated them and death brought them together again.