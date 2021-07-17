In a recent edition of “Raising Yuma Families,” the Yuma Sun’s quarterly magazine for parents of young children, Yuma Fire Department officials shared the ABCs of water safety: adult supervision, barrier fencing and classes. According to YFD, 2020 brought the most child drowning fatalities first responders have seen in at least 15 years, with backyard pools claiming the lives of three toddlers last summer.
This week, one family lost two children, a one-year-old and a two-year-old, to a drowning incident involving a backyard pool. I can’t begin to fathom the grief this family is facing, or the “could haves” and “should haves” running through their mind on a loop. So as a community, let’s not add to that trauma. If you know them or know of them, please consider offering words of the comforting and I’m-praying-for-you variety.
And if you have children, know children or spend any time around children, please consider participating in locally offered CPR classes and, if you’re the parent or legal guardian, enrolling them in childhood swimming lessons. Learning is knowledge and knowledge is power – in this case, power to prevent further tragedies from shaking our Yuma families.