During a telephonic town hall conducted Wednesday by the Arizona Department of Health Services to address residents’ questions and concerns regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, bilingual journalist and fielder of questions Mary Rabago noted that receiving the vaccine is a “very personal decision.” It’s easy to forget this, what with the topic’s dominance in so many of our everyday conversations and social media perusals. But ultimately, the choice to vax or not to vax should be left to the individual receiving or forgoing the inoculation, sans any name calling, demeriting or disrespect from those with opposing viewpoints.
For some, it’s a tough decision to grapple with and a source of internal conflict. If your stance is pro-vaccine – cool. If it’s the opposite – cool, too. I think it’s safe to say we’ve each acted according to our own convictions and research in this (or at least I hope so); let’s respect those whose convictions don’t mirror our own. As individuals, we’d want the same in return, would we not?