A recent LinkedIn survey asked members of the workforce whether they preferred working from home, working from the office, or a mix of both. The responses ran the gamut, but many said they preferred both, as it posed a favorable balance and change of scenery.
“I get to spend more time with my family and I find more time to cook and workout,” one surveyor said. Another noted that while it’s easier to get into “the flow” of some projects at home, the energy and exchange of ideas between coworkers in the office “sparks connections that I might not have recognized on my own.”
One young professional indicated she’d recently graduated college; 2020 was her entry into the workforce, and she’s yet to experience a day in the office. I was lucky enough to spend about six months in the newsroom with my coworkers before the world upturned, and I know how invaluable that experience is – and the void its absence leaves behind. I’m looking forward to the day we’re together again like it’s Christmas morning – and not just because cake appears on occasion (though it is a key factor).