Over the past year I’ve become an aficionado of the stock trading world, especially after the Gamestop craze that happened this February.
I’ve come to appreciate all sorts of tools that make it easier for me to learn the ins and outs of the stock market, but most of these resources get too technical and are flat out boring. I need things to be explained in pizzas and pies.
An investment podcast that I started listening to titled “The Trillonaire Mindset” does a phenomenal job keeping you awake with memes and relatable humor, but, better yet, they explain things as if I were 5 years old.
Ben and Emil host the show and they both have publicly available trading portfolios for people to review their legitimacy.
I’ve come to really enjoy my drive on the way to work listening to two grown men explain convoluted trading concepts through the use of cookies and biscuits.