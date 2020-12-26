Sometimes “I love you” sounds just like that, and sometimes it sounds like “We’ll be there at 12:30” when you’re stranded in Philadelphia. I attempted to fly to Virginia on Sunday to visit my family, but an unforeseen hours-long flight delay caused me to miss my last connection, and there were no other flights heading toward my final destination anytime soon.
I texted my parents from the runway in Phoenix that I’d be more fashionably late than usual; my mom replied that my dad and my sister were already on the way, driving the six hours north to bring me home for the holidays. I don’t think any of the gifts I’ve received this year – or any other year, for that matter – top that one.
Fortunately, I’ll be getting a refund for part of my ticket. But the love of my people? Well, that’s priceless.