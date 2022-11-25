Below on this page is a story about school lunches, which brings back some fond and not-so pleasant memories of afternoons spent in school cafeterias.
As is the case with most kids, my favorite school lunch was the cheeseburger-tater tots combo. Talk about bliss!
Another fave were the grilled cheese sandwiches served with tomato soup. That was the best comfort food on a cold day.
We also always looked forward to the pizza. But now that I consider the school pizza with a more discerning palate, it actually was quite nasty and felt and tasted like cardboard.
In the same category as the pizza, were the fish sticks and corn dogs, whose appeal most of us outgrew.
But no matter how much I might have complained, I always ate the food and was grateful the school provided it because for some kids, it was their most substantial meal of the day.