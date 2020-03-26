In challenging times, there are always unsung heroes out there whose actions are simply above and beyond. In Yuma and across the nation right now, those heroes are the store employees and the truck drivers hustling to keep the shelves stocked, keeping the supply chains intact to ensure that goods are available, despite the fact that so many people are hoarding supplies.
Think about those truck drivers. They are delivering essential goods from coast to coast, from produce and pasta to elusive ramen noodles and the unicorn of them all: toilet paper and hand sanitizer.
(By the way, Yuma — what’s up with the ramen hoarding? Yes, ramen is cheap and delicious … but where did it all go?!?)
Those truck drivers spend their days and nights rolling down our nation’s interstates to deliver the food, medicines and household supplies that we’ve come to rely on as a society.
And where do those items go? Grocery stores and retail outlets.
And let’s talk about those grocery store and retail store employees. They are truly hustling right now, stacking shelves with fresh goods, wiping down shelves, cleaning grocery carts, helping customers, and running the checkout lines. It’s a challenging job, and one that is critical right now — and yet, those employees are working their tails off.
Stop for a moment and consider the hard work these people do, and then thank them. Let them know they are appreciated. Don’t give them a hard time because the toilet paper is out of stock — thank them for keeping that food supply moving.
Let’s face it. These employees are rock stars.
People are tense and they are scared. Reactions on many fronts aren’t the normal ones — and yet, these front line workers still come in each and every day.
To those truck drivers, delivery drivers and grocery store employees — thank you, sincerely, for your efforts over the last few weeks!