The nation has been fixated on COVID-19 news — an understandable position, given how fast the crisis has evolved.
One of the coping suggestions that we’ve heard frequently is to go outside and get some exercise — a move that allows for social distancing while at the same time provides some mental and physical relief.
In Yuma County, however, one has to be aware of a potential added threat … it’s the start of rattlesnake season.
The Yuma Fire Department recently reported that the agency is starting to receive calls for snake removals, and recently shared some good-to-know information about the critters.
Experts note that rattlesnakes tend to be most active from April to October, although all it really takes are warmer temperatures to entice the snakes to leave their dens.
Rattlesnakes are venomous, and we share Yuma County with them, so it’s important to have a bit of knowledge on how to avoid them — and how to deal with them should you cross paths.
YFD reports annually, nearly 8,000 people nationally are estimated to be bitten by venomous snakes, resulting in eight to 15 deaths.
Arizona itself is home to 17 different species or subspecies of venomous rattlesnakes, YFD reports.
So what should one do to avoid one of these rattlesnakes?
If you are outdoors, be careful where you put your hands and feet. Avoid crevices in rocks, woodpiles, and deep grass, which are prime snake spots. And if you are out after dark, always wear boots and carry a flashlight, because when it’s really hot out, snakes are most active at night.
In fact, YFD recommends installing outdoor lighting for yards, porches and sidewalks, so you can see what’s going on a little better.
YFD notes if you see a rattlesnake in your yard, odds are, he’s just passing through. The best bet is to leave wildlife alone, especially snakes. The Arizona Poison Control and Drug Information Center notes that 50% to 70% of the reptile bites managed by the agency were provoked by the person who was bitten — as in, said victim was “trying to kill, capture or harass the animal,” YFD reports.
But if you are concerned about a snake slithering about your property, contact a professional — do not attempt to remove any rattlesnakes yourself.
We share this desert with a variety of wildlife — snakes included. It’s a great time to be outside — but remember to share the space with our fellow desert dwellers!