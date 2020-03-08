Me: “My name is Roxanne, and I’m failing at my new year’s resolutions.”
Group: “Hi, Roxanne!”
I know I’m not alone in this (in fact, there should be a support group for resolution fails), but here it is – the beginning of March, and, well, my successes are limited at best.
I set a handful of goals in different areas of my life.
One was to go through every room of my house, and purge that which is not needed or used – a top-to-bottom cleansing of every drawer, cabinet, closet, shelf and bin. I decided to split this up – one room or space a month. And so far, I’m on track, having tackled the kitchen and the attic already. So we can mark that one in the win column thus far.
My health goals included daily walks (semi-fail) and yoga or Pilates five days a week (epic fail). I also wanted to read a book a week (fail), and I had a few smaller goals which have had mixed results.
But here’s the thing.
I haven’t nailed the walking goal, but have I been walking more? Indeed. So maybe that’s a win after all, gradually building up to a better habit.
The pilates/yoga goal has been an almost-total miss. But this week, I dug in, got up 30 minutes earlier than usual, and made it happen. So I’m not ready to kill that goal … at least, not yet, anyway.
I should be wrapping up book 11 on my reading goals this weekend, but instead, I’m on book 6. However, I’ve been enjoying the books I have read, and really, I’m not too far behind yet that I couldn’t close the gap over the course of the year.
Part of having resolutions is setting goals that can be measured, and then holding myself accountable. I haven’t given up hope on 2020’s goals – in fact, looking at them again has renewed my resolve in trying to accomplish them.
And, given the fact that we are just one week into March, there’s still time to make these resolutions into reality.
How are you doing on your resolutions, Yuma? Let me know. Share your thoughts online at www.YumaSun.com, or send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.