“How are you?” are the three most useless words, according to a story I spotted on CNBC.com. The person asking doesn’t really want to know, and the person responding doesn’t tell the truth.
For more meaningful small talk, the writer consulted Harvard researchers who have studied small talk and offered ways to go beyond the usual “hourly update” – traffic, sports, weather, etc. They suggested follow-up questions such as “What are you looking forward to this week?”
We should strive for “ACT”: authenticity, connection and a topic that will give people a taste of who you are, the researchers said. To achieve this, we need to be in the moment and observe our surroundings. Do we see a piece of art, a quirky gadget or family picture on the desk? Ask about that.
Another suggestion: Sharing happy family or community news: “I adopted a pet over the weekend” or “My 6-year-old rode a bike for the first time yesterday!”
Most people do want to know more about others. When we make the effort, others will listen and connect.