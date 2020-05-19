Normally, Memorial Day is the official kickoff to Yuma’s river season.
Families head to the local beach parks in town or out to Martinez Lake for a day of fun in the sun, cooling off in the still-chilly waters of the Colorado River.
Some boat, some float and others set up shades and chairs on the sandbars to relax and soak it all in.
A day on the river can be tremendously fun.
But this year, one needs to weigh an additional concern, in the form of COVID-19. Social distancing is still important, even when one is outside.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that people still need to stay at least 6 feet apart from others, and should not gather in large groups.
And Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order, effective May 16, notes, “All individuals, when in public areas, should maximize physical distance from others.”
It’s an added layer that people need to factor in before heading out to play on the river.
We often talk about safety on the river – because it can be a dangerous place, with unexpected drop-offs and swift currents.
People will be out there floating, tubing, skiing and more on a river that is full of sandbars. So boaters need to be constantly aware of where they are going and what’s around them — especially on busy weekends when sandbars more resemble parking lots than water features.
This year though, one has to factor in social distancing. Staying healthy is a matter of personal responsibility, and if you choose to head to the river – whether it’s going to Gateway Park or out to Martinez Lake, people need to be mindful of spacing. We don’t need a spike in cases from a day of river fun, readers.
Be smart out there, and help make our waterway a safe, fun, memorable experience for everyone.