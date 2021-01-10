Maybe because I’m naturally a glass half-full kind of person, I enjoy reading social media raves about local businesses. One rave that made me really smile is about a local restaurant owner who was spotted “with a hair net on, rubber dish gloves on, washing the dishes.”
The poster noted that he had his full staff there, “and yes maybe his dishwasher was out or whatever the case may be but instead of having his employees wash the dishes he was back there himself doing it. That is a true leader! I think it is great leadership skill and sets a great example when the owner/boss gets down and dirty. It was very humbling.”
And judging from the comments, this resonated with many others too. One woman said her husband is also a business owner “and any given day you may see him sweeping floors, turning a wrench in service. That is a true leader.”
Here are other comments: “Awesome Boss! A boss who cares about his job and employees will always get 100% back from them.” “Leading by example! What a great boss.”
Now this is a boss who inspires not only his employees but customers as well! He shows that a good boss leads by example.