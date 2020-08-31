Donors make all the difference for our local University of Arizona Yuma Alumni Chapter, the YumaCats. Since 1991, the Yuma Alumni Chapter has awarded more the $1.2 million in merit-based scholarships to students from the Yuma County region pursuing academics at the UA through fundraising, community and philanthropy efforts. Yet there is one distinguished Yuma donor and former YumaCats Chapter President whose private philanthropy has provided a cornerstone of support for our local scholarships: Mr. Jerry Cullison.
Today, we are deeply saddened by the loss of Mr. Cullison and honored to be able to celebrate and remember him for the legacy he leaves behind, having passed away earlier this month. Mr. Cullison will forever be remembered as one of our kindest alumni chapter members and champions. A true Wildcat through and through, Mr. Cullison knew the value of supporting students and helping to meet the needs of our community. The YumaCats would like to take a moment to honor and recognize the Cullison’s unending support for Wildcats. As a leader, Mr. Cullison strongly helped meet the needs of our Yuma community and he was committed to enhancing our students’ reach and professional development.
“He championed for our local students and was constantly pushing for local support for our Yuma students,” said YumaCats Scholarship Chairwoman Gay Thrower. “Jerry was instrumental in challenging the club to develop a YumaCats Scholarship Endowment Fund in partnership with the Caballeros de Yuma. Through his generous personal donations and by frequently matching club fundraising efforts, many Yuma-area students received financial support as they began their educational journey at the UA.”
The exact number of Yuma students whose university educations he helped fund is 57. His scholarship benevolence and inimitable efforts were always done in partnership with his wife, Lynne.
“Jerry Cullison loved students and wanted not only to see them succeed in college but loved to watch and support them as adults and industry leaders,” said Dr. Tanya Hodges, Regional Academic Programs Director, University of Arizona- Yuma. “Jerry was known to walk into the University of Arizona building with a young student, introduce the student and say, take care of this one, he or she is special and needs a college degree, let me know if you need any help financially, then he would turn around and walk out.”
Mr. Cullison made an immeasurable impact to our scholarship committee, our alumni chapter’s comradery and leadership, and by setting an example for our current students and alumni alike. He will be greatly missed. Thank you for taking the standard of excellence to a higher level, for supporting our leaders and alumni, and for always inspiring us to Bear Down.