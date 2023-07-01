Fear of the COVID virus may be largely gone, but the consequences of the mistakes made trying to combat its spread will be with us for a long time.

This is particularly true in the education space. Post-pandemic studies are now confirming the school closures, ordered by politicians bending to pressure from teachers’ unions, produced a learning gap that is unlikely to close. The 2022 National Assessment of Education Progress found, as one example, that math scores for 13-year-olds experienced their biggest decline in 50 years.

