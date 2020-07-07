Even as Abraham Lincoln is under attack by certain voices, a San Francisco mob tears down a statue of President Ulysses S. Grant. Grant, who saw Lincoln as a friend and mentor. What grounds would this mob, acting ostensibly in the name of racial justice, have against Grant?
If one cares to watch the excellent History Channel documentary “Grant,” or read his personal memoirs the program is based on, you will find not a hint of racism.
He hated the treatment of blacks. In between his stints in the military, Grant angered the whites around him by working side by side in fields alongside slaves, not as some slave master, but as a fellow worker.
President Lincoln replaced a series of do-nothing, weak, peacock-preening Union generals with Ulysses S. Grant. General Grant would settle for nothing less than total victory. He pursued Lincoln’s war aims, coordinating with General William Tecumseh Sherman, fighting unrelenting battles until the Confederate surrender at Appomattox. He wins the war whose aims post-Emancipation Proclamation merged re-uniting the country with ending slavery.
As president, Grant continued the Lincoln legacy, nearly dismantled by Lincoln’s vice president Andrew Johnson. Grant tried to make Reconstruction work in the spirit of Lincoln, binding the wounds of the country, supporting the Civil War Constitutional Amendments, and most controversially, siding with the blacks over an unrepentant South.
What did President Grant do? He waged a new war in the 1870s against the Ku Klux Klan. The South would not recognize the constitutionally mandated legal rights of African Americans. The Klan terrorized blacks for seeking to exercise their right to vote, running for public office, and serving on juries.
The story, taken from The Library of Congress, A History of Racial Injustice:
“KKK violence was so intense in South Carolina after the Civil War that United States Attorney General Amos Akerman and Army Major Lewis Merrill traveled there to investigate. In York County alone they found evidence of eleven murders and more than 600 whippings and other assaults. When local grand juries failed to take action, Mr. Akerman urged President Ulysses S. Grant to intervene, describing the counties as “under the domination of systematic and organized depravity.” Mr. Merrill said the situation was a “carnival of crime not paralleled in the history of any civilized community.”
“In April 1871, President Grant signed the Ku Klux Klan Act, which made it a federal crime to deprive American citizens of their civil rights through racial terrorism. On October 12, 1871, President Grant warned nine South Carolina counties with prevalent KKK activity that martial law would be declared if the Klan did not disperse. The warning was ignored. On October 17, 1871, President Grant declared martial law and suspended the writ of habeas corpus in the same nine counties. Once he did so, federal forces were allowed to arrest and imprison KKK members and instigators of racial terrorism without bringing them before a judge or into court.”
Grant did much to end this “carnival of crime” by treating blacks as the American citizens they were and providing the fullest protections of the law, even if he had to use the military to do it.
So, what were the mobs of San Francisco thinking about, tearing down this opponent of slavery, the Confederacy, and the Klan? A president who did more concretely in favor of liberty for these freed peoples than any other? Were the mobs thinking at all? Did they care? Do we?
Appreciate Grant.
Mike Shelton MPA, CPM
Yuma City Councilmember