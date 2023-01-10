When you have the beginning of a cold, nothing sparkly to wear and you really hate New Year’s, you watch television. If a certain station has the good sense to run a marathon of vintage Twilight Zone episodes, your choice is made from the moment you hear “doo dee da doo, doo dee da doo” coming from what you think is your flat screen-but which could, in fact, originate from another planetary system.

So I spent most of the last holiday weekend glued to the portal between reality and fact, science and suggestion, comfort and creeping horror. And I loved it.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you