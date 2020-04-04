From the Colorado River and Grand Canyon to the vast forests and mountains, Arizona’s landscape coupled with its extremely inviting business climate and our affordable cost of living is a place that attracts both life-long residents and tourists from around the globe. And as a business owner and former state Republican leader myself, I have worked hard to ensure our state continues to thrive. However, healthcare remains a major cost concern for residents and businesses alike, and uncertainty surrounding rural care threatens to create major health disparities for residents and visitors in our state.
While these areas might be attractive because of breathtaking views and sprawling landscapes, the isolation makes it incredibly difficult to reach proper and appropriate care. Increasingly, we are seeing providers, hospitals, and other physicians vacate rural areas, forcing patients to drive upward of one to two hours for routine, specialty, and emergency care. And this creates a significant problem. Not only do the eldest, sickest, and most vulnerable populations live in rural communities, but they are also home to many of our landmarks that attract tourists.
Our rural communities are at a critical juncture, and it is more important than ever that our lawmakers prioritize accessible, competitive, and affordable care where it is needed. And one of the most immediate solutions to this growing healthcare epidemic is to ensure the availability of air medical services. While many may not realize, air ambulances are the surest, most efficient method of transportation for rural, remote locations.
Air ambulance services are an essential link for patients in rural communities. These vehicles, when deemed necessary by a first responder, respond quickly to an emergency scene to tend to a patient or patients and transport them to the nearest specialty hospital or trauma center that can best treat patients’ needs. They are even able to reach remote areas, like in the Grand Canyon, and have the tools and resources on board to help stabilize patients. Situations like traumatic care accidents, birth complications, head injuries, hiking accidents, heart attacks, and strokes, are when air ambulances can be the difference between a life being saved and a life being lost. And with one of the most sophisticated healthcare systems and economies in the world, we should never have to choose between the two.
Unfortunately, lawmakers could force us to make that difficult decision. With surprise insurance denials and rising healthcare costs top of mind for many lawmakers, I fear that air ambulance services could be jeopardized. To ensure that this does not happen, and rural areas maintain their access to hospitals, lawmakers must hold insurers responsible and keep patients out of provider disputes.
The Arizona Republican Party has long been committed to protecting the rights of every Arizonan to live out their American Dream. And if they decide to live outside of a metropolitan area, they should still have access to healthcare. I know that Senator Martha McSally feels the same way.
Over the next several weeks, as Congress continues to debate healthcare affordability, it is my hope that Senator McSally is a leading voice for rural communities and protects access to much-needed air medical providers. The security and access to health care without bankrupting our taxpayers will only help us thrive and create a better future for Arizonans.
Jonathan Lines is the former Chairman of the Arizona Republican Party and a member of the AZ-Mexico Commission. He is also the business owner of Lines & Lundgreen Roofing and Insulation Inc.