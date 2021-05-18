In Yuma County, we know that every student deserves an excellent education, every step of the way. But that belief must be met with the investments to make it a reality. While legislators work behind closed doors to hammer out a state budget for the coming fiscal year, are they focused on what is politically attractive, or what is best for our children?
Yuma voters have made it clear time and time again that education is a priority. They understand that a strong education system creates strong communities, and on the state level, education has been the top priority among voters for six consecutive years.
Even so, voters must remind lawmakers that schools’ needs must be represented in the coming budget.
Arizona’s budget process can be contentious. However, students should be put first. Voters want – and our community needs – resources to ensure that youth can receive a high-quality education, no matter where they live, the color of their skin or the family’s financial background. Most importantly, families in Yuma County need equitable access to high quality early learning and our schools need the capital funding to appropriately maintain facilities.
Some will say that the federal government’s influx of COVID-19 relief funds are enough to fill the gap. Yes, they will be helpful. Nevertheless, those one-time funds cannot possibly fix a problem that has been decades in the making. Not only do those dollars have expiration dates, but a large portion of those funds must specifically be used to address the loss of learning time.
We are calling on our leaders to prioritize the needs of Yuma schools and teachers in this budget. Specifically, we want to see:
• Sustainable and equitable investments in K-12 public education to support the success of all students in Yuma County. This includes: 100% funding for distance learners; fully restore District Additional Assistance (DAA); support for struggling students in low-income schools; equitably fund capital needs to address gaps affecting low income and small schools as well as schools serving migrant student populations; oppose broad and rapid expansion of Empowerment Scholarship Accounts (ESAs).
• Increase access to high-quality early learning through investments in quality childcare, preschool, and full day kindergarten programs in Yuma County.
• Increase Yuma County postsecondary attainment by expanding dual enrollment and awarding credit to high school students for college level courses, providing four years of CTE funding, investing in the Arizona teachers’ academy, Arizona’s Promise Program, and the New Economy Initiative.
We can’t do it alone. Yuma County residents, we are calling on you to make your voice heard. Call or write your legislators and remind them that education should be a top priority in this year’s budget. It should include consistent, predictable funding that schools can count on for years to come. Our quality of life is at stake, for both those in schools and for everyone living in Yuma County.
The Yuma Education Advocacy Council is a local collaboration between community leaders and Expect More Arizona to advance a shared vision for education in Yuma and the state. We all believe that every child deserves an excellent education – every step of the way. Find the Council on Facebook at facebook.com/YEACAZ.