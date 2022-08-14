In Yuma and across Arizona, there are great things happening in our schools. Our teachers are doing an incredible job managing the most tumultuous years in public education we have ever seen, with the pandemic. While there is good work being done, there is an opportunity to better support our students, our educators, and our schools to help students recover from the pandemic and to ensure we have great teachers and leaders in every school in Yuma County.
In a recent poll conducted by the education nonprofit organization Education Forward Arizona, voters throughout the state were asked what they believe the biggest issues are facing education. The majority of responses showed that Arizona voters are most concerned that teachers are underpaid and schools are underfunded. Voters also had concern for Arizona’s ongoing teacher shortage and a lack of qualified teachers in the state. We understand this issue all too well in Yuma. Recruitment and retention of teachers has been an ongoing challenge for our region. Competing with California – which pays over $20,000 more for new teachers than here in Arizona – for a teacher workforce and recruiting recent graduates to our more remote location has been a struggle.
Voters want something to be done to support education. We all want our elected leaders and candidates to prioritize education and we want to see them discussing and taking action on the issues that matter most to improving student outcomes. The survey responses revealed Arizona voters prioritize these top issues:
1. Every school having quality teachers and principals (97.6% support)
2. Making sure students are proficient in math (97.8% support)
3. Making sure students can read proficiently by the end of 3rd grade (96% support)
4. Increasing opportunities for Career and Technical Education (97.2% support)
5. Providing support and resources to fix underperforming schools (89% support)
6. Helping working adults build their job skills and earn a diploma or degree (89% support)
7. Providing scholarships to Arizona low-income students to go to college (82.6% support)
8. Increasing the number of school counselors (72.4% support)
Arizona voters want to hear candidates address issues like ensuring every classroom has a qualified teacher, raising teacher pay, increasing school funding, and fostering more opportunities for Career and Technical Education (CTE) for students. Voters want to hear about solutions and meaningful changes that will move the needle on the goals in the Arizona Education Progress Meter and meet our state’s Achieve60AZ attainment goal.
These are similar issues that we know in Yuma must be addressed if we are to find long-term education success for our students and educators. However, many of the issues that seem to make news and social media headlines are not actually what voters believe are important for candidates to be talking about in this year’s election.
Yumans know how to work together to get things done. We prioritize solving problems. We need our candidates to do the same. Arizona candidates must share their solutions to address teacher pay, school funding, and other important education issues. We need to focus on what will make a meaningful impact for Arizona families. Bringing forward plans to address their top education concerns will help us to not only improve our education system, quality of life, and economy in Yuma – it will move education forward in our state.
Shelley Mellon is the President and CEO of RL Jones Insurance. Tom Tyree is the Superintendent of the Southwest Technical Education District of Yuma (STEDY). Both are co-founders and co-chairs of the Yuma Education Advocacy Council (YEAC), a local collaboration between community leaders and Education Forward Arizona to advance a shared vision for education in Yuma and the state. We believe that to move our state forward we must move education forward. Find the YEAC on Facebook at www.facebook.com/YEACAZ/.