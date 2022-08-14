In Yuma and across Arizona, there are great things happening in our schools. Our teachers are doing an incredible job managing the most tumultuous years in public education we have ever seen, with the pandemic. While there is good work being done, there is an opportunity to better support our students, our educators, and our schools to help students recover from the pandemic and to ensure we have great teachers and leaders in every school in Yuma County.

In a recent poll conducted by the education nonprofit organization Education Forward Arizona, voters throughout the state were asked what they believe the biggest issues are facing education. The majority of responses showed that Arizona voters are most concerned that teachers are underpaid and schools are underfunded. Voters also had concern for Arizona’s ongoing teacher shortage and a lack of qualified teachers in the state. We understand this issue all too well in Yuma. Recruitment and retention of teachers has been an ongoing challenge for our region. Competing with California – which pays over $20,000 more for new teachers than here in Arizona – for a teacher workforce and recruiting recent graduates to our more remote location has been a struggle.

