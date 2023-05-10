By now, you’ve probably seen the chilling video showing the murder (yes that what it was) of Jordan Neely, a 24-year old New York man killed on the subway by a former Marine named Daniel Perry.

Reaction to the murder has been polarized and complex. Many progressives, such as Reps. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Jamaal Bowman, have expressed outrage over the incident, while conservative media figures have largely defended Perry and his actions. A Fox News audience member actually cheered as Sean Hannity discussed Neely’s death on his show last week.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Recommended for you