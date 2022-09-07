Returning to the state where he launched his candidacy – and the one that handed him the White House in 2020 – President Joe Biden on Thursday called on Americans to join him in a fight to preserve democracy and to beat back the forces of extremism.

The 30-minute address was equal parts tribute to the nation’s resilience and a wartime call to arms from a president who based his candidacy on restoring the soul of a nation buffeted by the pandemic and four years of domestic unrest.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you