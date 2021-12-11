President/CEO Greater Yuma Economic Development Corporation
Access to reliable, affordable internet is no longer a luxury but a necessity analogous to electricity, water, sewer, and roads.
The pandemic exposed great deficiencies throughout the Yuma region and caused even greater inequity for our families in Yuma County. The ability to have a parent using home internet for work along with one or more students using the same internet caused great disruptions and failures due to inadequate service.
Our community is paying the exact same price for Internet service as metropolitan areas and yet our service is much slower and less reliable.
There is an entire E-Commerce Industry overflowing with new entrepreneurs, but it is denied to us due to the inability to market or sell goods online.
Yuma County leads the nation in Agriculture technology development and food safety for produce, and millions of dollars of investments have been made by our local agriculture industry. Much of this technology is rendered useless due to the tremendous gaps in broadband that exist throughout our region.
Broadband Industry leaders have refused to improve their service to new industry standards. That is why we need this state-of-the-art fiber backbone infrastructure. A core group of leaders from Yuma County have been pursuing a solution for over four years with these providers as well as the Arizona Corporation Commission but have not made progress in solving the issues that have kept Yuma County grossly underserved.
Fast forward and there is a solution at hand and funding for this solution is available through several federal and state programs. It is recognized that broadband is a necessity and not a luxury.
Governor Ducey has made broadband his #1 priority for the entire state. Our public agencies and several private industry leaders have been working collaboratively to create a road map for backbone infrastructure that will serve all of Yuma County. Governor Ducey’s statewide broadband director, Jeff Sobotka, has been a member of the Yuma County Broadband Action Team from its inception.
Without this backbone infrastructure, the providers who serve Yuma County cannot improve their services.
With this backbone infrastructure, competition will be encouraged, giving all residents of Yuma County options for service and the ability to choose what best meets their needs.
Once this infrastructure is in place, multiple providers will be clamoring to serve Yuma County’s “last mile” customers that have been neglected for years. Service models will change for our existing providers; however, they will be able to grow and expand their business exponentially. We will be able to attract and serve new industry models that have previously removed Yuma County from their radar due to this infrastructure shortfall.
We need all our public sector agencies to support and fund this investment and view it from the lens of Yuma County residents, necessitating this level of infrastructure. This will dramatically boost the entire economy of Yuma County.
Now is the time to act and the strategy is in place. We need this and, more importantly, Yuma County deserves this.