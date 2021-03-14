Disclaimer: Terri Capozzi is a local attorney who has spent decades representing clients in criminal justice and mental health matters. She currently serves as the Yuma County Legal Defender. The opinions expressed in this story are hers and do not necessarily represent the views of Yuma County. Names have been changed to protect privacy.
Sixty-year-old Sally was born and raised in Yuma, spending her life supporting her family as a loving mother and doting grandmother. Sally also suffers from bipolar disorder, a mental illness that contributed to a series of unfortunate events resulting in her injury, arrest, and incarceration.
On Feb. 2, 2020, Sally saw her vehicle – which she had reported as stolen – parked at a residence in the city of Yuma, and she called the police for assistance. Upon arrival, the police entered Sally’s name in their computer system to check for any outstanding warrants. They discovered that a court had ordered a determination to be made as to whether she posed a danger to herself or others or was persistently or acutely disabled. The order was issued in response to Sally’s daughter completing an application for evaluation because her mother had stopped taking her medication and her mental state had deteriorated.
Putting aside the investigation into her stolen vehicle, the officers advised Sally that they were going to apprehend her and transport her to the hospital. In response, Sally told the officers that she did not want to be transported to the hospital, that she was unwilling to speak with her provider, and that she would resist their efforts to take her into custody. Both officers moved toward her and she immediately began flailing her arms, striking one officer in the mouth before she was subdued by the officers, who used their knees and body weight to force compliance.
She was charged with the aggravated assault of a police officer, a Class 4 felony. For 24 days, she remained in custody until a judge ordered that she be transported to the hospital for evaluation. By then, she was back on her medication, so she was evaluated and then released to pretrial services supervision. She remained out of custody for the duration of her case without incident.
Eight months later, the case continues to grind forward.
By default, the criminal justice system has become the largest provider of mental health treatment and services in the county. This truth is not limited to Yuma County; it is a nationwide issue. So, who is to blame in this situation?
It is easy to point the finger at the mentally ill. After all, are they not the ones whose erratic behavior is a threat to themselves and others? Why can’t they just comply with societal norms and behave themselves? This line of questioning begs a more consequential question: Which is more insane, an untreated, unsupported mentally ill person acting erratically or a misinformed public expecting stable behavior from a person who suffers from a mental disease?
What about the officers in this case? Again, it is easy to find fault with them. How can one condone two officers choosing to force a mentally ill 60-year-old woman to the ground, subdue her, and take her to jail rather than to a medical facility? Had Sally not been physically restrained at that moment, would she have harmed herself or others? At the end of the day, police officers are sworn to protect public safety and enforce the laws of the state. They are not medical professionals but, in the absence of an integrated and effective medical program, they are being required to act as such. Is this fair?
Blaming the judicial system is also an option. Shouldn’t the courts be the protectors of those who are vulnerable while upholding the cause of justice? Is it just to allow a mentally ill person to languish for months in a criminal judicial process that is unsuited to address the root causes of their behaviors and that often exacerbates their illness? The court system is frequently overwhelmed with busy calendars and many judges have no real-world experience in adjudicating the unique issues in cases involving the intersection of the law and the mentally ill. Is the lack of resources the fault of the court?
Assigning blame rarely works as a method to solve a problem, especially a complex problem as how a society interacts with its mentally ill. Law enforcement, the criminal justice system, the courts, the mentally ill; of these, none deserve to have the blame laid solely on them. Individually, each of them carries their own responsibility, whether this be to the public, to an oath of office, to the laws of the state, to their job, or for their own choices.
Collectively, however, we all have a responsibility to each other as a community of human beings, and this responsibility cannot be successfully borne in silos. Success comes not from an individual effort, but from the collective work of many.
Imagine for a moment an alternative narrative to Sally’s story. What if the officers had involved a mental health professional to convince Sally to be taken for evaluation? What if there had been a hospital for the mentally ill available to Sally’s family or the officers to take Sally, where she would have received focused, effective evaluation and treatment?
What if this hospital had the resources and professionals available for the evaluation and care of the justice-involved mentally ill? What if it worked with local agencies to coordinate community re-entry and follow up with the mentally ill?
What if, within the walls of this facility, there was a courtroom staffed by legal professionals whose sole job was to adjudicate criminal justice issues involving the mentally ill? What if we, as a community, started providing for our mentally ill citizens the same way we provide for those who are physically ill?
Unlike physical sickness, mental illness is often more difficult to manage and treat. It rarely receives the same level of funding or social service attention as other maladies like heart disease, diabetes, and cancer.
Misunderstood, marginalized, and lacking sufficient community support, the mentally ill are often untreated, or sporadically treated, which has caused an increase in tragic interactions with a fearful public and a punitive criminal justice system.