I think we all agree that the end of 2020 cannot come quick enough! We all want to celebrate the dawning of the New Year with renewed focus on positive things that bring us through the pandemic. So, let’s celebrate the coming of 2021!
This is the time of year I get a lot of questions about fireworks – what types are legal and illegal, where can they be used, and what do I do if someone is not following these rules? These are all good questions. But let us begin with personal responsibility and being a good neighbor.
It all begins with talking. I realize the pandemic has challenged how we relate to people outside our homes, but the best way to have a safe and fun time with fireworks is talking with your neighbors. Many people struggle with PTSD and similar issues and loud noises like fireworks truly and deeply disturb their peace of mind. Many dogs and other animals can be unnecessarily frightened and disturbed even when inside their homes. Talk about your plans with your neighbors, include the time of the evening, and if there are arrangements that can be made so everyone can have a good New Years.
Now let us discuss what is legal and what is not. Essentially, legal fireworks are those sparkling devices that stay on the ground (e.g., fountains, ground spinners, toy smoke devices) or in your hand (e.g., sparklers, sticks). If a firework launches from the ground into the air or explodes, it is not legal.
Legal fireworks may be used from Dec. 24th through Jan. 3rd, May 4th through the 6th, and June 24th through July 6th. In the City of Yuma, fireworks cannot be used on City property or public areas like roads, sidewalks and schools. If you want to set off fireworks within the City, your private property is best; however please make sure it is safe. People who cause property damage, or physical injury, with fireworks may be held responsible.
The legal penalties involve fines for each violation. If someone is using fireworks and you want to file a report, please call the Yuma Police Department non-emergency line (928-783-4421) unless there is an emergency including fires and injuries, then call 911. Response times may vary depending upon activity citywide.
Celebrating with fireworks can be a great time for marking the beginning of 2021 as long as we do so responsibly: talk with your neighbors, read the package labels, understand the performance of the firework, stay clear of things that can catch fire and supervise the activities. On behalf of the City Council and the City of Yuma, I wish you, your families and your friends a safe and healthy 2021!