Editor’s Note: This is a personal statement by Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls on the release of migrants into the Yuma community.
I have always been transparent with the citizens of Yuma concerning the release of migrants from the Department of Homeland Security into the Yuma community. Toward that end, I have the following statement to make.
The US Border Patrol Yuma Sector is currently experiencing an increase in border activity; with migrant families contributing to that increase. The Border Patrol began releases in Yuma County due to restrictions on capacity of Border Patrol facilities, the time constraints for holding migrants and the inability to transport the large volume of migrants to the processing center in Phoenix.
This first releases of approximately 20 people in family units took place on Monday, February 15 at a transportation center in the City of San Luis. More releases have happened every day since and are expected for the next several days, likely in both Yuma and San Luis. These individuals have been processed by Border Patrol and will be awaiting further hearings in the United States. The migrants are released with a status to be in the United States until their court hearing per U.S. immigration policy. The migrant families will travel from Yuma to previously identified hosts somewhere throughout the rest of the Country.
Personally, I am disappointed we are back into the same situation from 2019 when there were migrant family releases into Yuma. At that time, I worked closely with nonprofits and churches throughout Yuma to meet the humanitarian issues brought by the 5700 migrants over a 3-month period. We had some great non-profit partners that had the ability to setup and operate a temporary shelter system. Many changes within the immigration procedures were made that resulted in lessening the impacts on the community with the eventual elimination of those releases in Yuma.
Today, we are in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic and Yuma has been hit hard with this virus. While the migrants are screened for symptoms, there is no Federal COVID-19 testing prior to release. This creates a potential of increased exposure for the greater Yuma community without Federal resources to offset that potential impact. It seems prudent to me to eliminate releases during this pandemic or to have Federal funding of rapid-tests and of healthcare resources to border communities such as Yuma.
Additionally, the pandemic has impacted our non-profit community by increasing their costs to operate while simultaneously experiencing reduced donations. By deciding to set up the system for releases in the manner that they have intended, the Federal government is relying upon these same non-profits to assist this new wave of migrants. There is no capacity in our current non-profit system in Yuma. Our situation today is not the same as the 2019 humanitarian crisis and that temporary shelter system is not available.
As we look for solutions to prevent a humanitarian crisis, I have personally met with our non-profits and some of our churches. I have also met with Governor Ducey’s office, Senator Sinema’s office and Senator Kelly’s office. Everyone is engaged, and I keep them apprised of the Yuma perspective. I have asked for additional CBP transportation resources for the US Border Patrol to transport to the Phoenix processing center. I have asked for additional capacity for processing and holding in the US Border Patrol Yuma Sector facility. I have also asked for additional COVID-19 resources to offset any potential impact these releases may have on the Yuma healthcare system.
The decisions being made on current immigration policy and the decades of a lack of immigration reform are leading to continued impacts here on the ground in Yuma. With strong bipartisan support, immigration law must be changed nationally with local realities in mind in order to be effective for our nation. These new policies must not add to the burden on our border communities. I seek the support of our national leaders on this crucial issue, and stand ready to assist on behalf of Yuma. This is a national issue, not a Yuma issue; there needs to be a national solution, not a Yuma solution.