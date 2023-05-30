In a much anticipated chess match in February, 1996, the world champion Garry Kasparov faced IBM’s Deep Blue, the most advanced chess-playing machine. Kasparov lost the first game but went on to win the match in Philadelphia, 4-2. It was humanity’s proudest moment in competition pitting man vs. machine.

Fifteen months later in Manhattan, the two faced off again. In the intervening time engineers fixed a bug in Deep Blue’s programming, while doubling its processing speed. Kasparov lost, stunning the chess community while boosting the hopes and spirits of the tech world.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you