Like many material icons, Barbie has had a complex history.

When Mattel introduced Barbie to the public in 1959, America was beginning to enter deep into the throes of the Cold War. The modern civil rights movement was beginning to gain steam and the nation was largely embracing the status quo. While the second wave of feminism became a radical force on multiple fronts – racial, sexual, political, etc. – the doll was immune from intense criticism.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you