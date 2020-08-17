“The lack of knowledge is the foundation for all life failures, destruction, depression, difficulties, hatred, bitterness, envy, etc.”
--Sunday Adelaja, “The Mountain of Ignorance”
One has to ask “what do they know and when did they know it,” in the light of the attacks on many monuments in the United States and around the world. Though the focus of this column is abolitionist statues taken down by so-called “anti-racists,” one can’t help but digress a moment when statues of Winston Churchill, Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela are wrapped in the mobs’ net of shame.
Churchill in 1940 singlehandedly held back the evil that was Hitler from dominating Europe then spring-boarding to the rest of the world.
Gandhi, the role model of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the earliest advocate of peaceful nonviolence, led India to independence from Great Britain.
Nelson Mandela’s magical story of triumph from prison to the presidency of South Africa was joined by Bishop Desmond Tutu in turning the page on retaliation and apartheid.
Who in their right mind would deface them?
In our country, abolitionists who fought slavery have been targets of the mobs’ wrath.
• Boston demonstrators vandalized a monument to the 54th Massachusetts regiment, an all-black volunteer regiment of the Union Army.
• Col. Has Christian Heg immigrated to the United States from Norway, became a newspaper editor and an outspoken member of the anti-slavery Free Soil Party. When the Civil War broke out, he was chosen to lead a regiment from Wisconsin. He would be killed in the battle for freedom.
• Matthias Baldwin: A statue of this outspoken abolitionist outside City Hall was defaced with the messages “colonizer” and “murderer.” Baldwin, who created one of the largest locomotive manufacturing firms of his time, was an outspoken critic against slavery during the early 1800s, arguing for the right of African Americans to vote and founding a school in the city for black children.
• Polish Brig. Gen. Tadeusz Kosciuszko was not only the architect of West Point, but he was one that fought against slavery and freed as many slaves as he possibly could. He wrote numerous letters to Benjamin Franklin about ending slavery and led the very first Black Battalion during the revolution.
• Frederick Douglass: His statue was torn down and defaced by protesters in Rochester, New York , on July 5. A leading black voice to white America, a dynamic abolitionist and adviser to President Abraham Lincoln (whose monuments have also been attacked), Douglass will be covered in detail in a future column.
These mobs had not a lick of sense. They suffer from a lack of knowledge and an abundance of hubris, of self-righteousness. “We’re right and you can’t tell us anything” attitude.
Taking a lesson from “The Mountain of Ignorance,” this quote is not just a chastisement. It’s a call for help. We as a society need to do a much better job understanding knowledge of many kinds is the pathway for success. Like losing keys to your car or door, we are hurt by their absence and must find them as soon as possible.
Ignorance is not bliss. It delays. It frustrates. It misdirects. In worse cases, it kills.
Choose knowledge.
“The discerning heart seeks knowledge, but the mouth of a fool feeds on folly.” – Proverbs 15:14