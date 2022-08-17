Democrats are wasting time by kicking the can down the campaign trail before deciding which states will go first in 2024’s presidential primaries. The 16 states, plus Puerto Rico, vying for early spots won’t know which get the prize positions – worth millions for local businesses – until after the November midterms.

Here’s my vote: Fix the formats that have made caucuses confusing, but keep the order as it was in 2020 – Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina. And here’s my pitch: In early states, demographics are important but logistics matter too. Iowa isn’t as diverse as Democrats would like, but it’s an ideal laboratory for testing candidates.

