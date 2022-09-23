Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to airlift 48 migrants from San Antonio, Texas to the island resort of Martha’s Vineyard, Mass. last week was depthless in its cruelty and cynicism, evoking the worst of America’s nativist and segregationist history.

But if there was one benefit to this singular act of exploitation for shameless political gain, it’s that it has refocused broader public attention on our national failure to address immigration reform during a campaign season in which it is an animating issue for Republicans.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you