I was out of the country for a few weeks,so I was shocked to read up on a troubling wave of racism engulfing cartoon characters and such.

Apparently, parents at Sesame Place near Philadelphia have claimed that characters like Rosita (and a few others who have gone into the Muppet Protection Program) ignored their children when they attempted to high-five or get a picture with them. Those children were Black, while the Muppets were multi-colorful.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you