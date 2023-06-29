Executive Director, Yuma County Chamber of Commerce
While we have received few calls or emails from people questioning the pricing for the upcoming Governor’s Luncheon, we are hearing rumors that people are wondering why the price changed so much from years’ past.
First, a little background. The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit organization. We are not part of the city nor do we receive funding or grants from the government. The Chamber only collects membership dues from government entities at the same rate as any business paying dues. We do, of course, have excellent relationships with the county and municipalities, however, and appreciate their partnership in other ways, but that is a story for another day.
Like nearly all other nonprofits, we rely on our events to serve as fundraisers for our organization. Last year, we only charged $25 per ticket for the State of the State, but that was only because the governor was here for a Good Morning Yuma! breakfast for which we had already sold tickets for $25 each. Our options were to tell everyone who had already purchased a ticket that they had to pay the difference, charge everyone $25, or explain why there was a big price difference for some people and not for others. We chose to keep the price $25 even though it resulted in a large budgetary shortfall.
Unfortunately, because many of our events such as Good Morning Yuma! breakfasts barely cover our costs because we want to keep prices low for the majority of our events, we have to rely on higher prices for a few fundraisers such as our Annual Dinner and State of the State to ensure we have adequate income. Therefore, we could not continue with that pricing for State of the State. Over recent years, we have made cuts everywhere we could (including keeping a staff person at the 2017 level of pay and removing benefits such as health insurance and retirement) while still providing services that keep local businesses in business, resulting in job creation and retention and ensuring a stable tax base that pays for local services such as police, fire, and parks. (By no means is this a complaint about pay and benefits as we are proud to serve the Yuma community, but we want the community to be aware that like most nonprofits, we do run on a very tight budget.)
Prior to setting the price, we reviewed fundraisers for other nonprofits being held this year in Yuma County. Most major events regardless of time of day have tickets priced at $100 or more, and we opted to keep our pricing at the low end of the spectrum at $100.
Rest assured, 100% of the proceeds paid for the State of the State stay with the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce to continue our mission of helping Yuma County businesses prosper and grow – for our local jobs, for our convenience, for our enjoyment, and for our future. This is not a fundraiser for Governor Hobbs nor is she being paid for this visit nor did she or her staff have anything to do with the pricing. The pricing was set by the Chamber and would have been the same even if Governor Ducey were still in office as the elected official had no bearing on the decision.
Because it sounds like there was misinformation about this event in the community, I am extending the deadline to register until Friday, June 30 or until we sell out, which may come first as we are nearing our event capacity. We appreciate the support of our amazing community and are proud to be a part of it.