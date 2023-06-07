I shudder to imagine how Aunt Marie (God rest her soul) would react to today’s explosion of expectations for tipping.

Even back in pre-inflationary times, Aunt Marie (who always worked hard for her money) was prone to greet hints for gratuities with a cranky, “I’ll give ‘em a dadgum tip, alright!” (With the understanding that she meant a teeth-jarring tip upside the head.)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you