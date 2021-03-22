If you haven’t been following what happens at the State Capitol, you might not be aware that Arizona’s legislators are considering a significant expansion of Empowerment Scholarship Accounts (ESAs), which would shift resources away from charter and district schools at a time when they need it the most.
ESAs, which are also known as vouchers, allow families to take public tax dollars that would have been spent by the state on their students’ public education and use it to support a range of services, including sending their kids to private or parochial school or to homeschool.
At first glance, it might not seem like that bad of an idea. After all, choice is good. Flexibility is good, and we all want students to get the best education possible. But Senate Bill 1452, the bill that would create the voucher expansion, is not that beneficial for the students and schools that need the most help.
Among other things, SB 1452 would expand the total number of students eligible for ESAs to approximately 50 percent of Arizona’s school children. But what advocates of the proposal aren’t mentioning is that students who most need an ESA can already get one. The program already includes youth with special needs, those attending a D or F school, children of active military, wards of the court, children who live on tribal lands and siblings of current ESA holders, among others.
As the Yuma Education Advocacy Council, we oppose passage of SB 1452 for a number of reasons:
• This expansion of ESAs will further exacerbate the opportunity gaps faced by Arizona’s low-income students and students of color. Because school funding is based on student enrollment, even modest declines will have a devastating impact on school district budgets at a time when voters believe schools need more funding and a focus should be placed on supporting struggling schools.
• The legislation does not include meaningful academic accountability and transparency for taxpayer money. This is currently true of all ESAs, but this attempt to expand the program would compound the issue. Once parents commit to using the voucher, there is little information on how they use the funds, with no way to recover money that was spent inappropriately, or feedback on how students are doing academically.
• Arizona’s school choice environment is robust. Parents and families have the option to send their students to the public school they want through open enrollment, charter schools, magnet schools, and local district schools. Yet an overwhelming majority of families still choose their neighborhood school.
• Expansion of ESAs, however, will do little to significantly increase school choice in rural communities. There are far fewer quality, private school options in our area compared to the more populous parts of the state. This means less of a benefit to Yuma students should this bill pass.
• Voters in Legislative Districts 4 and 13, which include parts of Yuma County, overwhelmingly opposed ESA expansion by voting against Prop 305 (a previous attempt to expand vouchers).
Those who are pushing the bill note that students need more educational freedom to be successful. They argue that low-income families need more options and access to the widest variety of educational environments. But families already have lots of options. In fact, many low-income families are eligible for ESAs right now. The expansion of ESAs ends up hurting these same families the bill proclaims to be supporting, as funds are diverted from public schools.
While as a council we support choice in education, the problems with this bill are far too many to overlook. Make your voice heard on SB 1452. Contact your elected officials to share how you feel and let those in your circles know what’s going on.
The Yuma Education Advocacy Council is a local collaboration between community leaders and Expect More Arizona to advance a shared vision for education in Yuma and the state. We all believe that every child deserves an excellent education – every step of the way. Find the Council on Facebook at facebook.com/YEACAZ.